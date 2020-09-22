Ricky Stuart handed breach notice by NRL after throwing water bottle out of coaches box

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has been issued a breach notice by the NRL after he was seen throwing a water bottle out of the coaches box in frustration.

The veteran coach cut a frustrated figure in the Raiders’ 26-14 win over the NZ Warriors on Sunday, with the controversial sin-binning of Jack Wighton proving to be the tipping point.

Stuart has been hit with an entirely suspended fine of $10,000 by the league for his actions, as well as being given a warning for his criticism of the referees in his post-match press conference.

“We expect our coaches to set the standard for behaviour within our clubs and Ricky’s conduct on Sunday is not the image we want to portray to our fans,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ricky Stuart hurls his water bottle from the coach’s box in frustration at GIO Stadium. (Sydney Morning Herald)

“This is effectively a good behaviour bond. If there’s a repeat then the fine will be enforced. It should act as another reminder to all coaches.

Abdo added that he had addressed Stuart’s post-game comments on the referees with the coach himself.

“Any public comments in media conferences which cross the line into questioning the competence, professionalism or integrity of our match officials are treated very seriously by the NRL and we make no apologies for that,” he said.

“On this occasion, Ricky’s comments went very close to crossing that line and he has been warned concerning that.

NRL Presser: Raiders v Warriors – Round 19 – Ricky Stuart

“The NRL makes many processes available to Head Coaches to discuss on-field matters in a way which preserves the respect due to everyone who works in our Game.

“I have spoken directly with Ricky about this matter and I thank him for his cooperation. I took into account the leadership Ricky showed during his post-match commentary after last year’s Grand Final when determining a penalty.”

The NRL’s sanctions come after league great Brad Fittler implored Stuart to show more control in moments of frustration.

“He was fighting hard and Sticky fights for them. But the throwing of the water bottle, there has got to be a line drawn somewhere,” Fittler told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“You just can’t be doing that. It’s a bad look.”