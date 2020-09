Police have been called to a NSW aged care home after reports of a Second World War grenade being found on the property.

The grenade is believed to have belonged to a woman who was resident at Lutheran Aged Care in Yallaroo, Albury.

The care home in Albury has been taped off and some residents have been evacuated as investigations continue into the WW2 explosive found in a room. (Nine)

An unexploded WW2 grenade has been found at a care home in Albury, NSW (Nine)

The grenade was found after she died, when her room was being emptied.

The bomb squad has been called and are investigating.