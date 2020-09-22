Reba McEntire Hopes to Secure ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Co-Creator as Guest on New Podcast

WENN/Instagram

The country star and her co-host Melissa Peterman have recorded 12 episodes of ‘Living and Learning with Reba McEntire’ with other guests including Kristin Chenoweth, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda.

Reba McEntire wants to snag a chat with multiple Emmy Award winner Dan Levy for her new podcast.

The country star and her “Living & Learning with Reba McEntire” co-host Melissa Peterman have already scored big chats with the likes of “9 to 5” stars Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda, but they now want the “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator and star, who was the toast of the Primetime Emmys on Sunday night, September 20.

“He’s so funny,” she tells Billboard. “Bette Midler, I would love to have on (too). Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood would be a lot of fun. I’m such a fan of entertainment.”

Reba and Melissa have already recorded 12 episodes, with other guests including Kristin Chenoweth and bestselling author Glennon Doyle, and the singer admits the series has forced her to brush up on hot-button 2020 topics like “cancel culture” and issues such as “rejection and how to deal with it” and “manners” for shows.

But it’s not all serious when she and Melissa get behind the microphone – they end each session with a fun question-and-answer segment, asking guests things like: “Would you rather get pooped on or barfed on?.”

McEntire insists the silliness is intended to bring a little joy to what has been a difficult year for so many.

“You got a happy attitude and a little humor in it at all times,” she says.

“Living & Learning with Reba McEntire” debuted on Monday, September 21. Tune in to the first two episodes here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0UoDFAZCnO8cIhXIXtSeoD.