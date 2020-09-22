Raiders: Gruden ‘doing my best’ with facemask as three NFL coaches fined

Jon Gruden insisted he is trying his best in terms of wearing a facemask and communicating with his Las Vegas Raiders players as a number of NFL coaches received fines for not wearing theirs.

Gruden and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton were each pictured not wearing masks during the Raiders’ 34-24 victory on Monday.

NFL Network reported that San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Denver Broncos boss Vic Fangio had all been handed fines for violating rules regarding wearing face masks during Sunday’s action.

Each coach has been fined $100,000, with their respective teams docked $250,000.

It appears a similar punishment awaits both Gruden and Payton but the Raiders head coach appears willing to pay the price.

“I’m doing my best. You know, I’ve had the virus, okay. I’m doing my best,” Gruden said in a media conference. “I’m very sensitive about it, but I’m calling plays.

“I just want to communicate in these situations and I apologizes and if I get fined, I will have to pay the fine, but I’m very sensitive about all of that and I apologise.”