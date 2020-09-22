R. Kelly’s Alleged Attacker Has Been Relocated To A New Facility-Update

Roommates, do y’all remember how we told you R. Kelly was allegedly attacked earlier this month in jail? Another inmate named Jeremiah Shane Farmer reportedly punched him in the head and torso and attempted to stab R. Kelly with an ink pen. Jeremiah claims he attacked R. Kelly because “the government made me attack (him).”

According to TMZ, R. Kelly is somewhat out of harm’s way being that Jeremiah has been transferred to another facility in Michigan. With the threat being removed, Federal prosecutors deny R. Kelly’s request to be released on bail following this incident.

R. Kelly isn’t likely to return home anytime soon. Prosecutors continue to claim that the singer poses a threat to the general public. He is also considered a flight risk, and those reasons are preventing him from being released on bail.

Catch up on the previous story below!

View this post on Instagram #TSRUpdatez: So ya’ll remember when word got out that #RKelly got the paws put on him while he’s behind bars? Well, the alleged attacker has identified himself, and now he’s speaking out on the matter. _____________________________________ According to @tmz_tv, #JeremiahShaneFarmer filed legal documents stating he is the inmate that attacked R. Kelly in his prison cell. In the documents, he claims that “the government made me attack” Kelly and says that he did the attack with hopes of shedding light on the government’s corruption. When it comes to exactly what he means by “corruption” the site states that he feels he was done dirty by the justice system. _____________________________________ Farmer’s confession is a part of legal docs filed in a federal appeals court. Documents show that he is representing himself and that he is indeed locked up in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago along with R. Kelly. TMZ claims that R. Kelly’s attorney confirmed that Farmer is in fact the inmate that attacked Kelly. As previously reported, the attack reportedly happened because—read more at TheShadeRoom.com (: Lake County Sheriff’s Department/ @gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 4, 2020 at 6:11am PDT

