Quavo Blasts DJ Akademiks for Bashing Migos and GF Saweetie

WENN/Instagram

It all starts after the hip-hop blogger shares a post suggesting that the ‘Bad and Boujees’ hitmaker has fallen off, before saying that it’s because of their rags and riches upgrade.

–

DJ Akademiks often picks fights with hip-hop musicians in the industry, and this time around, his target is apparently Migos. It all started after he shared on Tuesday, September 22 a post suggesting that the three-piece group has fallen off, before assuming that it might be because of their rags to riches upgrade.

“They were a street rap group,” he said. “All of a sudden they’re only in the Hollywood Hills, Beverly Hills. They look like they’ve lost the street presence, the street essence… Hip-hop, you’re talking about a lifestyle so when the lifestyle no longer matches what you’re putting out in terms of content, it feels like the culture stopped looking at those men as the representatives.” He continued, “We’re seeing Quavo. He looks super happy, in love. The music isn’t even matching what he has going on.”

Quavo caught wind of his comment and was quick to hit back. In a post shared on Twitter, the “Too Blessed” rapper called out Akademiks and offered to play him new music from Migos. “Pull Up And Chop It up Like a man I promise I ain’t gon hit you!!!” he said. “Jus wanna play u these new MIGOS records since u think shit sweet!”

Not only Migos, but Quavo also defended his girlfriend, Saweetie, against Akademiks over the comment he made about the female emcee. For those who need a reminder, the blogger once called Saweetie “a trash rapper” during an interview. Responding to his comment, Quavo added in his tweet, “And stop bashin my girl. She’s a Female but if I tell her to go in yo s**t SHE WOULD so what the trash word internet girl.”

<br />

Despite the callout, Akademiks seemed unfazed as he replied back, “Let’s set it up!” On the other hand, Saweetie remains silent over Akademiks’ comment about her.