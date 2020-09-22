Qualcomm announces new Snapdragon 750G mobile platform

Qualcomm expanded its 7-series mobile chipsets with a new 5G platform, the Snapdragon 750G. The new system-on-a-chip (SoC) boasts “truly global” 5G capabilities, HDR gaming and on-device artificial intelligence (AI) features.
The Snapdragon 750G’s 5G functionality is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF system. It supports both mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G networks in SA and NSA modes, TDD, FDD and with Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS).
Qualcomm’s new 750G chipset also includes select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. Along with Qualcomm’s Adreno 619 GPU, the new SoC enables up to 10 percent better graphics rendering compared to the Snapdragon 730G.
The Snapdragon 750G also includes Qualcomm’s fifth gen AI Engine, which powers smart camera and video interactions, voice translation, advanced AI-based imaging and AI-enhanced gaming experiences. Qualcomm says the 750G delivers a 20 percent improvement in AI performance over the 730G.
Qualcomm’s always-on Sensing Hub also comes with the 750G, which enables AI-based echo cancellation and background noise suppression for improved voice-chat experiences. It also improves support for voice assistants.
The company expects commercial devices based on the 750G to be available by the end of 2020.