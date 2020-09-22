Public Viewing for Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Take Place for Two Days at Supreme Court

WENN

The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice will lie in repose for public viewing in Washington, D.C. before she’s laid to rest the following week at Arlington National Cemetery.

Fans are being welcomed to pay their respects to iconic U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for two days of public viewing in Washington, D.C.

Before she is laid to rest, the public will be able to pay their respects as Ginsburg’s body lays in repose at the Supreme Court, a statement from the organisation has confirmed.

“The casket will arrive in front of the Court just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. A private ceremony will take place in the Great Hall at 9:30 a.m. attended by Justice Ginsburg’s family, close friends, and members of the Court,” officials explained.

“Following the private ceremony inside, Justice Ginsburg will lie in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the Building to allow for public viewing outdoors.”

The statement continued, “Former law clerks to Justice Ginsburg will serve as honorary pallbearers and will line the front steps as the casket arrives. Supreme Court police officers will serve as pallbearers.”

“The Justices will remain inside the Great Hall where the casket will be placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, which has been loaned to the Court by the U.S. Congress for the ceremony. A 2016 portrait of Justice Ginsburg by Constance P. Beaty will be on display in the Great Hall.”

The public viewing will then take place from 11 am to 10 pm local time on September 23, and 9 am to 10 pm on 24 September. A private funeral will be held next week (begs28Sep20) at Arlington National Cemetery.

The 87 year old judge, a champion of gender equality and women’s rights, lost her battle with pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Tributes poured in from Ginsburg’s celebrity fans, including Chris Evans, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Hammill, Robert Downey Jr., Dolly Parton, Octavia Spencer, Cara Delevingne, Darren Criss, Stevie Nicks, Uzo Aduba, Mariah Carey, and more.