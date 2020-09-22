Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Kate Winslet in lending her voice for a series backed by the Calm App



Priyanka Chopra Jonas is unstoppable and continues to slay with her work. A famous Hollywood online portal reports that Priyanka Chopra will join the likes of Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman, Keanu Reeves in lending her voice for a series backed by The Calm app.

Priyanka Chopra will lend her voice to the HBO Max series based on the popular meditation app Calm. The show is titled A World Of Calm which will premiere on a streaming platform from October 1. So each celebrity lends its voice to one episode, narrating stories that build on the Sleep Stories in the Calm app. Similarly, Priyanka Chopra will lend her voice to one of the episodes, which will help listerner to transport into tranquillity.

The Calm App is the number one for meditation and sleep. It helps people relax while listening to the soothing sounds and to the stories being narrated. This app is the most downloaded health and fitness app on Apple and Android phones.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen next in Matrix 4 where she plays a pivotal role. The actress is also in talks with Amazon Studios and is planning to make some big announcements soon. Meanwhile, her Instagram posts, which include sun-kissed selfies and mushy pictures with her husband Nick Jonas, keep her fans happy.