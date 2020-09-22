‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

Starz is showing Power Book II: Ghost the Monet

:The cable network renewed the Power spinoff Tuesday.

Book II: Ghost is the first of four planned series related to the original drama. Power Book II: Kanan, a prequel that focuses on Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson’s character from Power, is slated to premiere in 2021. Power Book IV: Force, a sequel that follows Joseph Sikora’s character Tommy, will follow. Finally, Power Book V: Influence will follow Power politician Rashad Tate as he continues his cutthroat quest for power.

Per Starz, Book II: Ghost is the most-watched new series in the network’s history, with nearly 7.5 million views on the channel and app in its first week. In addition to several cast members from the original series, the show stars Mary J. Blige as drug queenpin Monet Tejada and Clifford ‘Method Man’ Smith as slick lawyer Davis Maclean.

“I am incredibly humbled by and grateful for the response from our Power — the best fans in the world, period. To have our fans return — and bring new viewers to the first spinoff in the Power universe — is a dream come true,” Courtney Kemp, series creator/showrunner/executive producer said via statement. “In the second season, Tariq’s journey with the Tejada family will get even more complicated — and more dangerous — as he begins to understand the man he’s going to become.”

In a separate statement, Jackson added, “When I had the idea to create the Power universe, I knew there were going to be many levels to its success, I am glad the fans agree. I am looking forward to releasing Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force soon.”

Are you glad Power Book II: Ghost was renewed so quickly? Hit the comments!