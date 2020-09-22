Post Malone, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Khalid Lead 2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominees

WENN

The ‘Congratulations’ hitmaker collects the most nominations at this year’s Billboard Music Awards while Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Khalid, and Lizzo follow with more than 10 nods each.

Post Malone leads the nominees for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with 16 nominations while Billie Eilish garnered a respectable 13 following a stellar debut album.

The “Congratulations” hitmaker has picked up nominations in a number of categories, including top artist, top male artist, and top Billboard 200 artist. He also earned two noms in the top rap song category.

Other multiple nominees include Lil Nas X with 13, Billie Eilish and Khalid with 12 a piece, Lizzo with 11, and Kanye West with nine (including four in the gospel song category). Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Eilish are first-time nominees along with Harry Styles and Jonas Brothers.

Post also could break Drake’s record for the artist with the most wins in a single night if he takes home more than 13 awards.

Elsewhere among the nominations, Top Male Artist sees Post compete against Ed Sheeran, DaBaby, Khalid, and Lil Nas X, with Top New Artist nominees also including DaBaby, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Roddy Ricch.

Five singles that reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 are vying for Top Hot 100 song. They are Eilish’s “bad guy”, Lewis Capaldi‘s “Someone You Loved”, Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus‘ “Old Town Road”, Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts”, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s “Senorita”.

Meanwhile, alongside Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding“, the other Top Billboard 200 Album nominees are “thank u, next” by Ariana Grande, Khalid’s “Free Spirit”, Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, and Taylor Swift‘s “Lover”.

Originally slated for 29 April (20), the awards were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not yet clear how the 2020 ceremony, set for 14 October, will work, but Kelly Clarkson will continue her hosting duties for the third year in a row.

