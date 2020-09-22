Papa, which connects elderly Americans with virtual and physical companions, raises $18M Series B led by Comcast Ventures, bringing its total raised to $31M (Jonathan Shieber/)

Jonathan Shieber / :
Papa, which connects elderly Americans with virtual and physical companions, raises $18M Series B led by Comcast Ventures, bringing its total raised to $31M — The Miami-based startup Papa has raised an additional $18 million as it looks to expand its business connecting elderly Americans …
