Panthers call in lawyers over vile social media rumours

Penrith have called in a firm that specialises in cybercrime in an attempt to find the source of social media rumours that have been circulating for months.

Just over a week out from the start of the finals, Penrith have consulted lawyers to see whether any action can be taken against those responsible for the rumours.

“Panthers have been made aware of false allegations circulating on social media alleging inappropriate relationships between a former staff member and current staff members,” the club said in a statement.

“The allegations are untrue. Panthers have instructed their lawyers and are also retaining cyber investigators to trace the source and sharing of the allegations and to apply the full force of the law including reporting the matter to the police.

“No further comments will be made until the investigations have concluded.”

Penrith’s decision comes in the wake of former Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold calling in police over defamatory social media rumours surrounding his private life, which he strenuously denied.

Seibold turned over his information to the NRL integrity unit last month.

The rumours threaten to derail Penrith’s chase for a third premiership, and first in 17 years. The club has already wrapped up top spot on the ladder, having won 17 of their 19 matches this season.

A win over the Bulldogs this weekend would see Penrith go into the finals on the back of a club-record 15 game winning streak.