Out of Pocket with Alyssa Lang to kick off Saturdays

With the first Saturday of SEC football on the horizon, SEC Network is adding a new studio show to its programming lineup. Out of Pocket with Alyssa Lang will debut at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 26 on SEC Network, following an audio-only Marty & McGee (7 – 9:30 a.m.) and leading into SEC Nation (10 a.m. – noon). The show is a personality-driven programming offering, centering around Lang’s love of football, food, memes and more.

“College football, doughnuts and Saturday mornings in the fall, it’s my personal heaven,” Lang said. “I can’t wait to share that with Out of Pocket, a unique show that will definitely get viewers pumped up (and hungry) for a full day of college football.”

Out of Pocket with Alyssa Lang capitalizes on Lang’s experience and information gained as a sideline reporter, and matches it with the easy-going, fun personality she exhibits as a studio host. Lang takes these dual roles and meshes them together to get viewers ready for the big day of games to follow. Out of Pocket will highlight social media, food and fitness while getting insight from those who are bringing the game to living rooms around the SEC.

“It’s no secret that Alyssa is a rising star in the industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to center this new show around her,” said Tom McCollum, SEC Network senior coordinating producer. “Over the two years Alyssa has been with SEC Network thus far, she’s found a way to genuinely connect with our viewers and SEC fans, whether she’s on the sideline, in our studios or engaging on her own social media. Her relatability and energy mixed with her football IQ make her the perfect person to host a show like this.”

Lang kicked off her third season on SEC Network this fall with a full slate, returning to Thinking Out Loud and continuing to host SEC Now in addition to her new show. The South Carolina alum is also a sideline reporter for college football and basketball on SEC Network, and was recently announced as the co-host of ESPN Radio’s Primetime with Field Yates at 5 p.m. on Sundays. Lang’s first game assignment is this Saturday’s Tennessee-South Carolina matchup under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium.

