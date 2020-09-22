OnePlus 8T is getting the best feature from the OnePlus 8 Pro

We revealed a few weeks ago that the OnePlus 8T would feature a 120Hz display, and OnePlus has confirmed the same in a new announcement.

The OnePlus 8T will feature a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, just like the OnePlus 8 Pro. The key difference here is that the resolution is FHD+ and not QHD+ like the 8 Pro. OnePlus says its software team added 142 software optimizations to give users the best “fast and smooth experience” possible.

The display on the OnePlus 8T picked up an A+ rating from DisplayMate, similar to OnePlus’ previous offerings. The panel is a 2.5D flexible screen, with the company touting 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10+, as well as a Just Noticeable Color Difference (JNCD) of around 0.3.

Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

From Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus:

We’ve pushed the refresh rate to 120Hz for an even smoother display experience for our ultra premium flagship OnePlus 8 Pro earlier this year. We were happy to see that it was welcomed by our users. With technology evolving and manufacturing technology improving, we are able to bring 120Hz to a wider range of our products, providing the best-in-class display technology and experience to even more people.

Notice that there’s no mention of a OnePlus 8T Pro? That’s because OnePlus is focusing on a single 8T variant this time, and will not offer the usual T refresh of the Pro series. While the manufacturer is yet to confirm the lack of the OnePlus 8T Pro, our insider source suggests there will just be the OnePlus 8T this time around.

It makes sense, then, that OnePlus is adding 120Hz refresh rate to the OnePlus 8T. The phone will feature quad cameras at the back with a 48MP primary camera, and is said to feature 65W wired charging — a first for OnePlus. With the launch event scheduled for October 14, we should know more about the 8T shortly.