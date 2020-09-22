NSW Police and US Homeland Security make arrest over alleged drug and firearm crimes

A major NSW police operation involving US Homeland Security hit a granny flat in Bathurst today, with a man arrested over alleged international firearm and drug crimes.

Teams from multiple agencies searched the home on Violet and Prospect Streets, and a specialist Hazmat unit was called in after police said a “suspicious substance” was found inside.

The man, 36, was arrested after police last month received information over the alleged importation of firearm parts and drug manufacturing equipment into Australia from the US, Hong Kong, China, Germany and Japan.

The 36-year-old male resident was served with firearms and weapons prohibition orders before being arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station (Supplied)

Investigators allegedly uncovered a suspicious substance inside the home, and assistance was requested from Fire and Rescue NSW’s HAZMAT to render the area safe. (Supplied)

A man has been arrested in Bathurst as part of a joint-agency investigation into the alleged importation of illegal firearm parts and drug manufacturing equipment. (Supplied)

NSW Police footage of the raid showed authorities speaking to the man, who wore dark sunglasses, a gold watch and a gold chain.

The investigation, which began in August, was conducted by NSW Police in tandem with Australian Border Force and US Homeland Security.

Specialist officers from the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit and the Drug and Firearms Squad’s Chemical Operations Unit were also part of the Bathurst raid.

The man was served with firearms and weapons prohibition orders before he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he is expected to be charged.

The operation is ongoing.

An Australian Border Force agent walks into a garage at the Bathurst address. (Supplied)