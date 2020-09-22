NRL news, Manly prodigy Josh Schuster set to walk in Kieran Foran reunion: Report

Manly’s plan to reunite with beloved playmaker Kieran Foran has hit a massive roadblock, with promising young talent Josh Schuster reportedly threatening to walk if the veteran half signs.

Despite talk of a Sea Eagles-Foran reunion thought to be a done-deal with reports the club are set to confirm the move in the coming days, it appears an eleventh-hour twist has thrown a spanner in the works for coach Des Hasler.

The club’s 19-year-old prodigy, Schuster, has reportedly flagged his intention to leave the club should they land Foran for 2021.

Nine’s chief rugby league reporter Danny Weidler reports, Schuster’s agent has told Manly of his client’s intentions.

Kieran Foran’s Manly reunion has hit a roadblock in the form of teen prodigy Josh Schuster. (Getty) (Getty)

“Schuster’s agent Mario Tartak has told Manly, if Foran signs, Schuster wants a release,” Weidler told Nine News.

Schuster is considered one of the best young prospects in the game, named the NSWRL SG Ball player of the year in 2019, and is believed to be the Manly’s long-term No.6 moving forwad.

The youngster impressed in Round 18 during his NRL debut in a thriller against the Tigers, earning rave reviews from league veteran Benji Marshall.

There is a school of thought, however, that Manly may be able to sell the Foran signing to Schuster as a possible mentor to nurture the teen sensation.

Foran closing in on Sea Eagles return

“You talk to blokes at the Dogs and they say in the last couple of years he’s been integral to the one-on-one coaching that happens off the field,” Sydney Morning Herald’s Andrew Webster told Nine.

“I think (Manly) see that with Schuster, that he can have that role in the next couple of years with him there, because they obviously think he’s a great young talent.”