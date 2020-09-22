NRL news | Jake Trbojevic form dip at Manly, Peter Sterling analysis before State of Origin

NSW State of Origin star Jake Trbojevic has lost his running game amid Manly’s injury woes, rugby league great Peter Sterling says.

The forward must ditch the play-making mindset that has affected his usually pristine form, Sterlo reckons, to 100 per cent guarantee Blues selection with Origin looming. The Sea Eagles will finish their season on Sunday against the Warriors, having fallen from finals contention.

Manly have been without two key members of their spine – Tom Trbojevic and Dylan Walker – for much of the season.

The Sea Eagles’ form has dipped alarmingly and Jake Trbojevic has shouldered extra play-making work alongside halfback Daly Cherry-Evans at the expense of his running game, Sterling told Wide World of Sports. His running stats were well below par in Saturday’s 42-24 loss to the Titans.

Tom and Jake Trbojevic with the State of Origin shield last year, having won the decider with NSW. (Getty)

“One thing in the fact they haven’t played well, it’s put undue pressure, or unwanted pressure, on Jake Trbojevic to play a little bit differently,” Sterling said on Sterlo’s Wrap.

“I think this week in the final game and especially with Brad Fittler watching, Jake’s got to think ‘run’ before he thinks ‘pass’. Trying to help out Cherry-Evans in the ball-playing, we’re seeing Jake basically just going to first-receiver and operate that way. He’s got to have a running game as well.

“I think on the weekend, he ran for 50 metres from six carries. Jake’s a good runner of the football as well. Yes, he is a nice ball-player but they need to see more of a combination of both and it will certainly help Jake’s game.

“When it comes to State of Origin representation, I think Brad Fittler would want to see him running the football as well.”

Jake Trbojevic is a certainty to be picked for NSW’s Origin squad and almost a sure thing for the team, having played every game in the past two years since Fittler took over as coach.

Fittler may have indicated mild concern with his form during a light-hearted chat with Tom Trbojevic on The Sunday Footy Show, while confirming the injured fullback would be named in his 27-man Blues squad.

“If you have a word to your brother, if he could just pick up his act this week, we’ll see what we can do,” Fittler said. “Is he having a go, or what?”

Tom Trbojevic replied: “I think he’s been one of our best this year. We haven’t had the best year but Jake’s been turning up each week and always puts his best foot forward.”

On the same live cross, Jake Trbojevic branded this season “disappointing” for Manly. Yet his record speaks for itself and he remains an elite player.

Former NSW captain Paul Gallen picked his Blues team in his Wide World of Sports column this week, naming Jake Trbojevic as his starting lock and saying: “Picks himself. He’s one of the best players in the game.”

Turbo says he’ll be right for Origin

Gallen named Tom Trbojevic as his starting right centre but has serious concerns about his fitness, after he suffered a shoulder injury in his comeback game after a three-month hamstring layoff. The Origin series begins on November 4 in Adelaide.

‘Turbo’ insisted that he would be fit for Origin and Sterling was encouraged by his hit-out against the Titans.

“The good thing for Tommy was that the hamstring didn’t seem to be a problem for him,” Sterling said.

“I watched his chase on an intercept that the Gold Coast Titans took and he rounded up fairly quickly. He looked gassed; he hadn’t played since round seven so three months on the sideline, physically he was always going to struggle with the demands of the game.

“He’s been a big part of the problem for Manly in the fact they’ve suffered from injuries this year. You take out your starting fullback and … five-eighth who was playing really well, in Dylan Walker, that’s going to have a detrimental effect.

“Then if you can’t get your dominant front-rowers continuously out there together, in [Addin] Fonua-Blake and [Martin] Taupau, that’s had an effect also.”