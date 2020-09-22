NRL news, Bulldogs confirm eight-man cleanout as Trent Barrett reign nears

The Bulldogs have confirmed eight players will not be offered a contract in 2021 under incoming coach Trent Barrett, including star playmaker Kieran Foran.

Barrett’s cleanout ahead of his 2021 appointment well and truly ramped up a gear on Tuesday night when the club announced that, alongside Foran, Aiden Tolman, Marcelo Montoya, Kerrod Holland, Jack Cogger, Sauaso Sue, Tim Lafai, and Isaiah Tass will depart at season’s end.

“Everyone at the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs would like to wish the eight players all the best for the future and thank them for their contribution and the impact they have made at the club,” a club statement read.

Aiden Tolman will depart the club at season’s end. (Getty) (Getty)

Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill thanked the players for their contributions.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all players and staff leaving at the end of this season for their efforts while here at the Bulldogs,” Hill said.

“These decisions are never easy and it is important that we acknowledge each individual person for what they brought to the club and for giving their all while they were here.

“Anyone who has played or worked here will always be part of our family and welcomed back at any time.

(Getty)

“On behalf of the club I’d like to wish everyone all the best for the future and I hope as many of our supporters as possible make the effort to come to ANZ Stadium on Saturday to offer their best wishes when we farewell those leaving on the field at the end of the game.”

While Foran’s departure has been well documented after being linked with a move back to Manly, Tolman, now 31, will leave the club where he has spent 10 years and made 276 appearances.

It’s a bold statement from the club who are desperate to turn their fortunes around after a torrid year, as they look to avoid a wooden spoon finish when they clash against minor premiers Penrith on Saturday.