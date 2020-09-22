Notre Dame-Wake Forest postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Hours after reports surfaced that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish canceled a Tuesday afternoon football practice because of positive COVID-19 cases within the program, the university confirmed that Saturday’s road game at Wake Forest has been postponed.

The school statement reads:

A total of 94 COVID-19 tests were administered to Notre Dame Football student-athletes on Monday. Of those 94, there were seven positive tests, according to University Physician Dr. Matt Leiszler. Those seven student-athletes are in isolation and their close contacts have been/are being identified. In consultation with the St. Joseph County Department of Health, the Notre Dame Football program has decided to pause all football-related activities until further testing is completed. Combined with last week’s testing results, a total of 13 players are currently in isolation, with 10 in quarantine.

Notre Dame and Wake Forest are already working on rescheduling the fixture previously relocated from Bank of America Stadium to Truist Field.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that at least four Notre Dame players recently tested positive for the virus, while another six had entered quarantine following contact tracing.

No. 7 Notre Dame sits at 2-0 after a 27-13 win over Duke on Sept. 12 and a 52-0 trouncing of South Florida last Saturday. The Fighting Irish next host Florida State on Oct. 10.