Notre Dame cancels practice due to COVID-19 cases

Less than 72 hours after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish pitched a shutout and dismantled South Florida to the tune of 52-0, the program temporarily halted football practice sessions due to positive coronavirus tests.

Per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN and Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Notre Dame canceled a Tuesday afternoon practice after at least four players tested positive for the coronavirus. Additionally, six other players were placed in quarantine following contact tracing.

This isn’t a first for Notre Dame, as the team paused football activities in mid-August after the discovery of positive coronavirus cases.

No. 7 Notre Dame sits at 2-0 and is scheduled to travel for a Saturday road game versus 0-2 Wake Forest. That fixture was relocated from Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, to Truist Field, Wake Forest’s venue, earlier this month. Fans aren’t permitted to attend that contest.