‘No rhyme, no reason’: Markets rebound but analysts see further pullback as global recovery stalls

The ongoing correction looks more like a technical sell-off needed to correct overbought positions Martin Roberge, Canaccord Genuity

“Therefore, it did not take much of a negative catalyst to send stocks down. This time around, while the equity allocation has risen sharply from March lows, it is near the average of 65 per cent. Moreover, the spread between bullish and bearish sentiment is negative, at -14 per cent.

“Thus, we reiterate our view that the ongoing correction looks more like a technical sell-off needed to correct overbought positions. As such, we would not be surprised to observe another cyclical advance before the U.S. elections. Such an advance would confirm new leadership from deep cyclical stocks.”

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of global wealth management at UBS Group AG, said that the path to “more normal” market moves is likely to be bumpy, and expects volatility to persist over the balance of the year, but overall he remains positive.

“We think equities will move higher over the medium term, thanks to the likely development of a successful vaccine, an end to election uncertainty, the passage of new U.S. fiscal stimulus, and continued extraordinary global monetary support,” Haefele wrote.

Others are less optimistic. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gauge is at risk of falling to its 200-day average, according to a Morgan Stanley strategist. That level, which sits near 9,528, would be a 12 per cent drop from current levels and a 23 per cent decline from its all-time high of 12,421 reached earlier this month.

“This is what happens when stocks get so extended — corrections can be much bigger when remaining in an uptrend,” Mike Wilson wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

