Nike Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By .com

.com – Nike (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Nike announced earnings per share of $0.95 on revenue of $10.59B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.44 on revenue of $8.89B.

Nike shares are up 15% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.90% from its 52 week high of $120.47 set on September 15. They are outperforming the which is up 2.63% from the start of the year.

Nike shares gained 7.10% in after-hours trade following the report.

Nike follows other major Consumer Cyclical sector earnings this month

Nike’s report follows an earnings beat by AutoZone on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $30.93 on revenue of $4.55B, compared to forecasts EPS of $24.38 on revenue of $4.15B.

Peloton Interactive had beat expectations on September 10 with first quarter EPS of $0.27 on revenue of $607.1M, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.1 on revenue of $586.19M.

