Nicola Sturgeon announces self-isolation payment for people who lose out financially

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed people who lose money if they have to self-isolate will be helped financially.

The First Minister confirmed the policy for Scotland after a similar announcement was unveiled south of the border.

She made her comments at a media briefing at which she said new restrictions would be introduced over the next couple of days.

Johnson announced yesterday that people on modest means who have to self-isolate will receive £500.

UK Government sources said the scheme will result in funding being provided to the Scottish Government through the Barnett Formula.

At her briefing, Sturgeon said: “One thing I want to confirm today is that our package of measures will include plans to better support people who are being advised to self isolate.

“Self isolation is a key tool in our fight against this virus. It helps break the chains of transmission, so we must make as possible as we can for people to abide by that advice.”

She explained: “No one should be forced to choose between self isolating for the collective good, and paying their rent and feeding their families. That’s why we will put in place a financial support package to help people who face a loss of income if they self-isolate.”

