Nicola Sturgeon announces nationwide house visiting ban in bid to control virus

Nicola Sturgeon has announced a national ban on visiting other people’s homes in a bid to stem the rise of coronavirus infections.

Addressing MSPs, the First Minister extended a restriction that has been in place in the west of Scotland to the rest of the country.

She said the regulations will come into force on Friday, but has asked people comply from tomorrow.

Sturgeon’s announcement follows deep concern in the Scottish Government about rising covid levels.

Ministers have recently implemented a series of local lockdowns which centre on household gathering restrictions, a measure that will now apply nationally.

However, some exceptions will be made, such as for people living alone, couples in non-cohabiting relationships, tradespeople, and where childcare is provided by grandparents.

In addition, Sturgeon said that people can continue to meet with one other household in groups of up to 6 outdoors, including in private gardens.

She also said, for outdoors, children under 12 will be exempt from the limit of 6 and the limit of two households.

There will also be no limits on the ability of children under 12 to play together outdoors.

In her statement, Sturgeon confirmed an additional 383 cases of Covid-19.

She said this represents 7.6% of the people newly tested, and takes the total number of cases to 25,009.

She said a total of 73 patients are currently in hospital with confirmed Covid-19.

