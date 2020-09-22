Nick Riewoldt calls out Joe Daniher over ‘complete lack of effort’ in season finale

St Kilda legend Nick Riewoldt has called out Essendon star Joe Daniher for his attitude during the Bombers’ season-ending loss to Melbourne on Saturday.

In what could be his final match for the club, Daniher was without a possession in the first half of the match, and barely had an impact until the final quarter where he played stretches in the ruck.

Daniher was far from the only underperforming Bomber in what ended up being a disastrous season for the club.

While Daniher has a number of suitors for his services as a restricted free agent this summer, Riewoldt said he was put off by the 26-year-old’s lack of effort through the first three quarters.

Joe Daniher was very quiet in what could be his final match for Essendon on the weekend (Getty)

“I would’ve been really turned off by what I saw on the weekend. I thought he picked and chose when he wanted to give great effort,” he told Fox Footy’s On The Couch.

“He went up the ground in the last quarter and run around but in the first three quarters he didn’t touch it. I don’t think he’d given himself an opportunity to work through not touching the footy.

“You can not touch the footy, that’s not the issue, but the complete lack of effort … I just saw a player that should’ve been dog hungry because he hadn’t played footy for two years and looked disinterested in the first three quarters.”

Daniher is one of a number of players who could leave Essendon, with Orazio Fantasia, Adam Saad, Michael Hurley, Cale Hooker and Zach Merrett all linked with potential exits.

Essendon coach-in-waiting Ben Rutten (R) has a big summer ahead of him as he approaches his first year (Getty)

While is talent is obvious, Melbourne great Garry Lyon urged the Bombers to push Daniher to make a decision quickly so they could proceed with their plans for next year.

“They need to start with Joe Daniher … its been going on for two years this ‘will he or won’t he’, you can’t have one player hold your club to ransom,” he said.

“For Ben Rutten it’s a really pivotal week or two weeks. You hear Daniher might be gone, then you’ve got Saad, Fantasia, Hooker, Hurley. I don’t know how much of this is true or not but he needs to stop this, he needs to stop the festering because it grows,” he said.

“Players will take off, they’re gone, the best and fairest is over and they’re out of the joint and then they go and congregate together and if they don’t nip this in the bud as quickly as they can it’s going to be a long summer.”