Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas injury update: 49ers fear ACL tears for defensive stars

The 49ers lost a pair of defensive stars in Sunday’s game against the Jets as Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas were carted off the field on the same drive.

Bosa suffered an apparent knee injury on an inside run by New York. His knee was twisted in a weird way, and he immediately grabbed it as he fell to the turf. Just a few plays later, Thomas suffered an injury as well, requiring the cart to come out.

As if things couldn’t get worse, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo came up limping after an awkward tackle in the first quarter. However, Garoppolo was able to return later in the game.

The 49ers were already dealing with some defensive injuries prior to this game as Richard Sherman (injured reserve) and Dee Ford (neck) are sidelined as well.

Nick Bosa injury update

Nick Bosa was carted off the field in the first quarter with an apparent knee injury. We’ll update this post when more information comes available regarding what exact injury he suffered. The 49ers confirmed it was indeed a knee injury.

Bosa grabbed at his left knee after falling awkwardly on an inside run.

The 49ers have ruled Bosa out for the rest of the game.

UPDATE: After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Bosa’s injury is “most likely” an ACL tear. Bosa suffered a torn ACL when he was high school, although that was in his right knee.

A torn ACL would force Bosa to miss the rest of the 2020 NFL season.

Solomon Thomas injury update

Solomon Thomas also suffered what appeared to be a knee injury. As the defensive tackle was coming off his block, his knee bent the wrong way.

Looks like another potential ACL injury today with Solomon Thomas of the 49’ers @TimothyHewett1 as he plants the left leg prior to the Jets’ player backing into him. That would be at least the 13th ACL this season including pre-season. pic.twitter.com/QQ6Dh3AXl1 — Derek M. Hansen (@DerekMHansen) September 20, 2020

The 49ers have ruled Thomas out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

UPDATE: After the game, Shanahan told reporters Thomas is also believed to have suffered a torn ACL, but added it may not be as severe as Bosa’s. While it may not be as severe, it’s difficult to see how Thomas would be able to resume the 2020 season now. He’s likely out for the rest of 2020.