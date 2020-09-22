NFL reports zero positive coronavirus tests among players

The NFL successfully completed two full weeks of a regular season without a coronavirus outbreak threatening the integrity of the campaign or postponing a single game.

So far, so good.

Via a Tuesday joint statement from the NFL and NFL Players Association, the bodies confirmed that 14,074 coronavirus tests administered to players from Sept. 13-19 returned zero positive results. Over that same period, 22,590 tests administered to 5,407 personnel returned five positives.

MMQB’s Albert Breer offered additional information that shows players, coaches, and others required for games have, for the most part, followed health and safety protocols since the middle of August: