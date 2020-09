The NFL clearly isn’t messing around about mask mandates for coaches working on the sidelines during games.

One day after three coaches and their teams were hit with fines that totaled more than $1 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network confirmed that Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden were fined $100,000 each for failing to properly wear face coverings throughout the “Monday Night Football” contest that Vegas won 34-24.

Both clubs were also fined: