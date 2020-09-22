NFL fines coaches for not wearing face masks

Two more NFL head coaches and their teams have been fined for not wearing face masks on the sideline.

The fines, imposed with the NFL trying to safeguard the viability of its season mid-pandemic, must rate as the world’s most extreme for not wearing a mask; understandable, given that the NFL’s annual broadcast rights are worth about $US5 billion ($A7 billion).

A person with knowledge of the punishment said Tuesday that Jon Gruden of the Raiders and Sean Payton of the Saints were each fined $US100,000 ($A140,000) for not wearing masks on the sideline on Monday night.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the league wasn’t announcing specific fines, said the teams were also fined $250,000 ($A350,000) for the infractions.

The league already handed out similar punishments to several other coaches, Denver’s Vic Fangio, San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan and Seattle’s Pete Carroll, the person said.

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden speaks to quarterback Ryan Carr, minus a face mask. (Getty)

Gruden apologised after the game for failing to wear his mask and also acknowledged for the first time that he had the coronavirus during the off-season.

“I don’t want to get into it really,” he said Tuesday.

“It wasn’t pleasant. It was reported that I made up that I had the virus and it really ticked me off, because I would never do something like that. But it’s a very serious matter, and obviously I’m sensitive about it. It was a tough deal, that’s for sure, just like everybody else that’s had it.”

Payton also had the coronavirus this off-season.

The punishments come a week after the NFL warned all 32 teams in a memo about following the rules for wearing face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic, lest they put the NFL season at risk.

League rules require coaches to wear coverings over their mouths and noses at all times. Players are exempt from these protocols.

NFL Network and ESPN first reported the fines for Gruden and Payton.