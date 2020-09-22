Newton downplays contract talk, praises Patriots

Cam Newton has been outstanding in his first two games with the New England Patriots, causing fans and the media to already begin speculating about the quarterback possibly signing a long-term deal with the team after the season. At least one person is not concerned about all of that talk: Cam himself, who said looking past this season isn’t even on his mind.

“You must understand, that is literally the last of my worries and if we had to put an analogy in it, that is under so much work at my desk that I am not really too much focused on it,” Newton said.

It’s no surprise to hear that Newton is downplaying this kind of chatter so early into the season, as he is focused on continuing to play as well as possible to show that he belongs in this league.

Fortunately, so far, he has succeeded on that front, leading the Patriots to a 1-1 start and almost pulling off an upset of the Seahawks while showing off his skills as both a runner and a passer. Through two games, he has completed 71.4% of his passes while posting a 96.8 passer rating, among the best in the league. While Newton wasn’t willing to talk about hypothetical future contracts, he did speak glowingly about his experience in New England so far.