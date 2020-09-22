Natalia Vodianova Marries Fiance Antoine Arnault in Paris

Instagram

The Russian model has officially exchanged wedding vows with the French business magnate in a Paris town hall, less than a year after the couple got engaged.

–

Supermodel Natalia Vodianova and her fiance Antoine Arnault married in a small ceremony in Paris, France on Monday (21Sep20).

The couple were originally supposed to wed in June but tied the knot in a small ceremony at a town hall in the French capital’s 16th arrondissement, according to British Vogue.

Natalia, 38, shared the news with fans on Instagram, posting a picture of herself and her new husband in wedding attire, with the bride wearing a lowkey belted dress blouse by Ulyana Sergeenko.

The mother of five captioned the image, “OUI!” and added three love heart emojis.

<br />

LVMH executive Antoine, proposed to the Russian model on New Year’s Eve, with the couple originally planning to marry at Saint-Pierre d’Hautvillers Abbey in north-eastern France.

They began dating in 2011 and share two sons, five-year-old Maxim and three-year-old Roman. Natalia also shares three more children, sons Lucas and Viktor, and daughter Neva, with her ex-husband Justin Portman.

The couple often posted public display of affection on social media. The Russian beauty called the French magnate her “favorite date” on her page while the businessman referred to the model as an “angel” and “supermom” in a similar gushy post.

Early this year, Natalia kicked off 2020 with a post, “This year has been beautiful and very memorable. 2020 here we come. Can’t wait to celebrate next year with our loved ones.”

Meanwhile, he heaped praise on her as he wished her a happy birthday in February, “The best birthday to the best and most beautiful woman in the world. To many more years of love, fun, adventures, laughs, tears, sweat, and continuing to making the world a little bit better every day.”