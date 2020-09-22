Moussa Traore, Longtime President of Mali, Is Dead at 83

Moussa Traore, who gained power in the West African nation of Mali in a military coup and lost it in another coup more than 22 years later, has died. He was 83.

His son Idrissa Traore confirmed the death but did not say when or where Mr. Traore died or specify the cause.

Mr. Traore, who had studied at a French military academy and served in the French army, seized power in 1968, eight years after Mali gained independence from France, amid growing discontent with Modibo Keita, the country’s first president. Mr. Keita had turned Mali into a socialist state, with collective farms, trade with the Soviet Union and China and Chinese-built state-owned factories.

Mr. Traore and other officers set up the Military Committee for National Liberation, abolished the country’s constitution and established a regime. He served as the country’s military leader until 1979, when he installed himself as civilian president of a one-party state. He was the sole presidential candidate in the election held in 1985.