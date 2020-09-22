MLB plans to allow fans at NLCS, World Series games

Major League Baseball’s playoffs are going to involve a unique bubble environment. They may also include something else that hasn’t been a part of the game in 2020: fans.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that, pending approval by the appropriate authorities, the plan is to allow some fans to attend games at the NLCS and World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

“We are pressing ahead to have fans in Texas,” Manfred told Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “One of the most important things to our game is the presence of fans. Starting down the path of having fans in stadiums, and in a safe and risk-free environment, is very, very important to our game.”

None of MLB’s regular season games had any fans in attendance. It’s not clear how MLB will handle the ticket situation for the two series’, but there is definitely a plan in place.

This has been MLB’s plan for a while. Having fans at these big games would at least help create a more playoff-appropriate atmosphere, and would generally be good for the sport.