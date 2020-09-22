Microsoft to launch Shock Blue Xbox Wireless Controller on November 10

Microsoft is outlining some of the accessories that it plans on launching on November 10th alongside the Xbox Series X and Series S.
Xbox has already unveiled the Carbon Black wireless controller for the Series X and the Robot White for the Series S, but now the company plans to unveil three more controller styles.
Firstly, there’s a Shock Blue wireless controller with a blue top case accented by bold, black D-pad and ABXY buttons that are softened by a white back casing,
Microsoft has also updated its PC controller bundles. There’s now a Carbon Black Xbox Wireless Controller and Wireless Adapter for Windows 10 as well as a bundle with a controller and USB-C cable bundle. You’ll also be able to connect these controllers to a PC with Bluetooth.
Xbox is also introducing a rechargeable battery with a USB-C cable and takes under four hours to charge completely.
The controllers will be available beginning November 10th in nearly all markets. It also seems like Microsoft will be keeping the price for the controllers with them being $59.99 USD (in Canada Xbox controllers are $74,99). The rechargeable battery with USB-C cable is also available for $24.99 USD (roughly $33.26 CAD).
You’ll be able to pre-order these controllers starting 11am ET in the U.S, and likely the same in Canada.
Beginning October 14th Microsoft will be temporarily shutting down Xbox Design Lab, which it will return in 2021. If you want to personalize an Xbox controller for a holiday present, Microsoft asks to get your order placed by October 13th.
Source: Microsoft