Mick Schumacher tipped to make debut in 2021

As various reports surrounding his father’s health continue to do the rounds it looks increasingly likely Mick Schumacher will make his Formula 1 debut in 2021.

With several drivers switching F1 teams next season speculation is mounting the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher will drive for Ferrari-linked Alfa Romeo following the 21-year-old’s stellar performances in F2.

Michael Schumacher reportedly conscious

Schumacher made the step up to F2 in 2018 by winning the Formula 3 Championship and currently leads the 2020 F2 Championship for Prema Racing.

Earlier this mornth, Ferrari celebrated its 1000th Grand Prix at the Tuscan GP with Schumacher Jr driving his father Michael’s title-winning 2004 car around the track before the start of the race.

But it’s understood it’s only a matter of time before Mick takes to the track in F1 in his own right.

“Mick has developed very well,” Alpha Tauri boss Franz Tost told AvD Motorsport Magazin.

“He has won in every class he has been in and will also stand his ground in Formula 1.”

Tost says he has known Mick since his karting days but warned that the driver “will need a learning phase” in 2021.

Mick Schumacher wins the F2 Hungarian GP in 2019. (Twitter)

“It takes two or three years for a new driver to know what Formula 1 is about,” he said.

“But Mick is a very mature and conscientious driver who studies everything intensively and copes with the technical issues. That is why he will succeed.

“He can withstand the pressure,” Tost continued. “He proved that in the junior classes. I am convinced that Mick will also be successful in Formula 1.”

Mick’s uncle Ralf Schumacher agrees the young German is ready to make the jump.

“I have always said that it is important for Mick to always be in the top three,” he told Sky Deutschland. “Now he has won as well, and is always one of the fastest drivers.

“His learning curve over the year has been very promising. So I cannot imagine that Mick won’t be in Formula 1 next year.

“One thing is certain: he definitely has what it takes to be in Formula 1 next year.”