Meet the 20 new Indian startups Google is backing

Since 2015, Google has been running its Google for Startups Accelerator programme in India. The tech giant says that it has mentored over 600 startups and accelerated over 60, “which have collectively gone on to raise over $700 million in funding”. Every year Google selects 10 startups that it backs. However, this year it has doubled the number and is set to back 20 startups. “These startups will receive 3 months of mentorship and support from our network of internal and external mentors,” said Google in a blog post. The ongoing support ranges from access to Google teams, tech guidance on projects, machine learning related support, among other things. Wondering which are the 20 startups Google is backing this year? Look no further as we list out those 20 new Indian startups: