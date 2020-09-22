Matt James’ Season of The Bachelor Officially Begins Filming

Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, discussed The Bachelor casting, saying, “Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of Clare’s season. When filming couldn’t move forward as planned, we were given the benefit of time to get to know Matt and all agreed he would make a perfect Bachelor.”

“We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience,” the statement continued. “This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him.”

BFF Tyler also gushed over Matt’s exciting role and previously told E! News, “Being The Bachelor and being the lead is a huge responsibility. Better him than me, for sure.”

“I told him to just to be himself,” Tyler recalled of the advice he shared. “‘Cause that’s what everyone loves. They all love Matt for who he is.”