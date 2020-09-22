Marc Murphy given one-year deal as Carlton re-signs 10 players to extensions

Carlton has ensured that veteran Marc Murphy will go on for a 16th season, with the midfielder one of 10 re-signings by the club.

The former Blues captain has agreed to a one-year extension with the club, and is one of several big names to be re-signed including Ed Curnow and Levi Casboult.

“For where our list is currently at, it is invaluable to have someone of Murph’s experience and professionalism in the middle of the ground,” Blues list boss Nick Austin said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Levi has worked incredibly hard to get to where he has and he’s earned every bit of that through sheer hard work.

Murphy has been a model of consistency for Carlton since being drafted first overall in the 2005 draft (AAP)

“A player and person of the quality of Ed Curnow is so valuable to a football club. He has been a terrific player for Carlton for 10 years and we look forward to seeing him continue to have a positive impact on our group both on and off the field.”

Lachie Plowman has signed a three-year deal to remain at Carlton, while Caleb Marchbank and Sam Philp both added two-year extensions.

Nic Newman and Michael Gibbons have both earned one-year deals, while Josh Honey and Matthew Cottrell have both been rookie listed.

Veteran forward Eddie Betts is expected to be offered a deal to remain with Carlton for the 2021 season, but any move is yet to be made official by the club.

Zac Williams has nominated Carlton as his team of choice after opting to leave the GWS Giants (Getty)

The news comes as Carlton was nominated as the preferred destination for wantaway GWS Giants star Zac Williams on Monday.

Williams is understood to have already undergone a medical with Carlton, but has also received a sizeable offer from North Melbourne.

Carlton has also been linked with out of contract Essendon defender Adam Saad, who is yet to re-sign with the Bombers and is being courted by a number of Victorian suitors.

With Williams set to be given his preferred inside midfield role alongside co-captain Patrick Cripps and Sam Walsh, Saad could slide into his natural halfback role at the Blues.