‘Manifest’ Season 3 Casts Holly Taylor of ‘The Americans’ as Key 828er

The Americans‘ Holly Taylor has boarded NBC’s Manifest, in an “integral” role.

Our sister site reports that Taylor has joined Season 3 of the supernatural drama as Angelina, a Flight 828 passenger who thus far has flown under Ben’s radar, and whose emergence will play an integral part in the lives of the Stone family.

Showrunner Jeff Rake teased Angelina’s arrival at the end of Season 2, telling TVLine, “We’re going to meet [someone] who is going to become one of the more important characters in our series. I imagine us looking back in later seasons and trying to remember when that character entered, because they’ll have become so integral to our storytelling.”

Other new faces for Season 3 will include someone from Grace’s side of the family (“Let the fireworks begin,” Rake recently teased).

Rake also shared over the summer that Season 3 will pick up three months after the events of the Season 2 finale, during which (among other things) Zeke died but came back to us, and a fishing boat off Cuba dredged from the sea a tail fin from Montego Airlines’ Flight 828. Speaking of the latter, Rake’s teased that “Ben and Saanvi do a deep dive” on said tail fin, which he noted was found by a boat named Tesoro di San Antonio — “the treasure of Saint Anthony,” which is fitting since Saint Anthony is the “patron saint of lost things.”

Rake also shared that “a long-lost character will make a shocking reappearance,” Jared will have a “complicated new relationship” of the romantic sort, and newlyweds Mick and Zeke move in together with a “third party.”

In addition to her run as The Americans‘ Paige Jennings, Taylor’s TV credits include Hulu’s The Unsettling, plus episodes of The Good Doctor and Bull.