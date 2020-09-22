Mad dash for toilet roll with panic-buyers joining early-morning Costco queues as lockdown looms

Long queues formed at Costco stores today as shoppers raced to supermarkets to bulk-buy essential items such as toilet roll as tighter coronavirus restrictions are expected to be announced today.

Shelves are also being emptied of pasta, rice and tinned goods as people prepare to hunker down at home for a second .

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce tightened restrictions in a speech later today.

Reports suggest these could include imposing a 10pm cufew on the hospitality sector, tighter curbs on socialising and encouraging people to work from home again.

Costco wholesale stores across the UK saw a surge in shoppers today, leading to long queues (pictured: Costco store, Leeds)

Long snaking queues also formed at Costco in Chingford, north London, this morning with specialist barriers set up in a zig zag formation to control the growing crowds

Panicked shoppers are emptying the shelves of toilet roll amid fears a second coronavirus lockdown could be announced (pictured, shoppers at Costco in Leeds)

These Manchester customers left Costco with stacks of loo roll as it emerged stocks of other essential items like pasta, flour and tinned goods are also selling fast

The frenzied buying has echoes of the empty shelves seen in March as shoppers stocked up on essential items ahead of the first nationwide lockdown

As customers flooded social media with pictures of empty aisles, one shopper declared: ‘It’s happening again’ (pictured: Costco customer in Manchester)

Items starting to disappear from shelves Pasta

Tinned tomatoes/tomato sauces

Toilet paper

Flour

Other tinned goods

His announcement comes after Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said yesterday the UK could hit 50,000 cases a day by mid-October and 200 plus daily deaths by November unless Britain changes course.

Amid growing concern that a second lockdown is on the way, shoppers have been emptying supermarket shelves of essential items.

Toilet rolls, frozen food and long-life produce was wiped from the shelves in some stores in scenes familiar to March before lockdown was announced.

As customers flooded social media with pictures of empty aisles, one shopper declared: ‘It’s happening again.’

But shoppers have been urged to restrain themselves from panic-buying, with retailers insisting there is not need for it.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said yesterday: ‘We urge consumers to be considerate of others and shop as they normally would.’

He played down the presence of panic-buying and paid tribute to the ‘excellent job’ of retailers to provide food during the pandemic.

Reassuring the public, he added: ‘Supply chains are stronger than ever before and we do not anticipate any issues in the availability of food or other goods under any future lockdown.’

Extra security was on hand to police the growing queues as shoppers waited to get inside the Chingford Costco in north London to pick up essential items

People could be seen wearing masks as they queued behind barriers outside the Chingford Costco in north London

The queues come after Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said yesterday the UK could hit 50,000 cases a day by mid-October and 200 plus daily deaths by November unless Britain changes course (pictured, Costco Chingford)

The queues could be seen stretching into the car park in this north London Costco branch

Shoppers left with stacked trollies, with one person at Costco Chingford leaving with multiple packs of bottled water

Bulk and panic buying begins at Costco, Trafford Park, Manchester

There are concerns that a second wave of panic buying has already begun, with stocks of essential items like toilet roll running low. (Pictured: Tesco in Portsmouth yesterday)

Shoppers have taken to social media to share photographs of supermarkets with the shelves stripped bare (above, ASDA in London)

Tesco has boosted its online ordering capacity to around 1.5million, but in its stores the shelves were emptying quickly today

But supermarkets are bolstering security at their doors and have doubled the number of delivery slots.

One supermarket worker in Birmingham told The Mirror: ‘Some people are definitely panic buying again. We have 4,000 more items this weekend than we usually would.

‘When the panic buying started months ago, we hadn’t experienced it. We are prepared now.’

Another tweeted today: ‘ I just finished my shift at work and witnessed so many customers panic buying again. Please don’t – there is no need for it!’

It comes as Morrisons announced it will be reinstating marshals at its doors to limit the number of shoppers coming in and out, while also reminding them to wear face masks.

Shoppers and workers have started to notice signs of panic buying returning to parts of Britain

Shoppers have shared their concern on Twitter about fears of a second wave of coronavirus fuelling the return of panic-buying, which was seen at the beginning of the crisis in March

Concerned shoppers took to Twitter over the weekend to share photographs of their local supermarkets, showing shelves completely emptied of essential items.

One Twitter user shared photographs of an ASDA in London where cereals seemed in short supply, leaving shoppers with fewer brands to choose from.

Another shopper posted pictures of a Tesco in the West Midlands, where kitchen roll and toilet roll was in short supply – but had not been completely cleared out.

One person shared pictures on Twitter, writing: ‘This was my local Tesco! People are already panic buying once again! Even though supermarkets do stay open.’

An ASDA shopper said: ‘This is our ASDA it’s madness and as you say even though they are staying open.’

And another person predicted that ‘It’s happening again’.

Tesco’s weekly ordering capacity has risen from 600,000 to 1.5million – but it remains fully booked until Wednesday.

Asda has increased its online delivery slots by 65 per cent – from 450,000 to 700,000.

There are three-day waiting times for Ocado, while Sainsbury’s is experiencing high demand.

Sainsbury’s revealed the number of Christmas pudding searches was four times higher than this last year.

The online supermarkets pasted notices on their ‘pick a slot’ page warning customers the sites were experiencing high demand.

Ocado’s read: ‘Delivery slots are selling out faster than usual. If you can’t find a slot now, please use the ‘Next 3 days’ button to see available slots further in advance.’

A notice on Sainsbury’s delivery slots page said: ‘Slots are still in high demand. We have been working hard to expand our service. More slots are now available and we are able to offer some of them to other customers.

‘Customers who are vulnerable will get priority access and are able to book slots in advance of anyone else. We’re releasing new slots regularly so please check back if you can’t see any available.’

On Saturday, Tesco was fully booked until Wednesday with an available slots all priced at £5.50 – and there were no available spaces until Monday at Asda.

Concerned shoppers shared pictures of panic buying from stores in London and other parts of the country

The graphic above shows the break down of what Britons spent their cash on in the supermarkets when panic buying started back in March

The Prime Minister is now threatening to ‘intensify’ coronavirus restrictions as he blames the British public for the rise in cases – despite his repeated pleas for people to return to their desks and eat out at pubs and restaurants in a bid to resuscitate Britain’s economy.

Government scientists have spooked Boris Johnson with warnings of hundreds of daily coronavirus deaths ‘within weeks’ as they said: ‘There is no alternative to a second national lockdown.’

Mr Johnson looks to ditch his Rule of Six and introduce fortnight-long ‘circuit breakers’ nationwide for six months, following claims that it was ‘inevitable’ that a second wave would hit the country.

The new approach to get the UK through winter would see it alternate periods of stricter measures, including bans on all social contact between households and shutting down hospitality and leisure venues like bars and restaurants, with intervals of relaxation. Schools will be shut as a ‘last resort’, a Whitehall source claimed.