Liv Tyler Leaving ‘911 Lone Star’: Michelle Blake Exits in Season 2

RELATED STORIES

9-1-1: Lone Star is undergoing its first major casting shakeup: Liv Tyler will not be returning to the Fox spinoff in Season 2, TVLine has confirmed. Her character, paramedic captain Michelle Blake, will not be recast.

“What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler’s stature to help us launch the first season of 911: Lone Star,” showrunner Tim Minear said in a statement. “We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return.”

According to our sister pub , COVID-19 played a role in Tyler’s decision to leave. The UK-based actress’ London-to-Los Angeles commute would’ve been untenable in light of the travel restrictions brought on by the pandemic, which has claimed 200,000 U.S. lives.

The void from Tyler’s departure will be filled in Season 2 by Suits vet Gina Torres, whose casting as the new paramedic captain Tommy Vega was announced earlier this month.

9-1-1: Lone Star is scheduled to begin Season 2 production later this fall for a 2021 premiere. Minear previously told TVLine that “I feel like you have to address” the global health crisis on emergency procedurals like 9-1-1 and its spinoff, adding that “you can’t really ignore it.”