Lil Reese Responds After New Project Sells Just 500 Copies!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Lil Reese hopped on Twitter to clap back at his critics after his new project managed to sell just 500 copies.

The Chicago rapper’s six-track Lamron 1 EP was projected to sell roughly 500 units. 

“They stupid ass don’t know the difference between a mixtape which is free and a album,” he tweeted. “I drop mixtape haven’t drop 1 album yet.”

