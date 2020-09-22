‘LHH’ Star Sukihana Pokes Fun at Her Sex Straps Experiment Gone Wrong

Instagram

Apparently trying to spice things up with a new sex toy, the ‘Love and Hip Hop: Miami’ star ends up embarrassing herself after her experiment with her fiancee turns into a big fail.

–

Sukihana makes no secret that she’s not an expert in using sex straps. Having recently got engaged to her boyfriend who goes by Kill Bill on Instagram, the rapper/reality TV star took to Instagram on Monday, September 21 to offer a glimpse at how she tried to spice things up with her fiance, only to end up embarrassing herself.

In the video, the “5 Foot Freestyle” rhymer and her fiance tried to demonstrate how to use sex straps. Apparently a first-time user of the tool, she and her man looked a bit clueless about it, but Sukihana mostly took matters into her hands.

Her fiance only assisted her when she already got two of her hands and one leg in the straps, which were hung on the door. But things almost went disastrous as one of the straps pulled off from the door, leaving Sukihana only hanging on the other strap before she eventually fell onto the floor while screaming her fiance’s name, “Billlll…”

Finding it hilarious, Sukihana’s fiance didn’t immediately help her and laughed at her instead. Luckily, she didn’t seem to be injured as she was later able to post the clip on her social media page and jokingly write in the caption, “Thank you so much @kelicious_lee I literally love everything you have.”

<br />

Sukihana’s fans and followers quickly reacted to the video, with one sharing, “It’s the… ‘This is that new s**t’ for me.” Another commented on Bill’s reaction, “Bill laughed too mf hard – like he meant to do that.” A third user found it hilarious, writing with a bunch of face with tears of joy emojis, “Im crying Sukiiiiii.”

Sukihana and Bill got engaged after he proposed to her on Instagram Live on Friday, September 18. The “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star was talking to the viewers along with her kids when Bill suddenly approached her and casually proposed to her in front of the camera.

The reality TV star clearly did not expect him to do so because she later told him, “This is like a ghetto proposal,” before complaining about how she wanted his proposal to be “more romantic.” Bill defended himself by saying, “What’s not more romantic than being around your children?”

In the end, Bill gave in and re-did his proposal to make it more romantic than the first one. Sukihana was impressed this time and accepted his diamond ring. “Do you know this man just proposed to me?” she later told her followers while looking at her engagement ring. “I can’t believe this is happening.”