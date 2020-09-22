LEWA Nikkiso Russia becomes Nikkiso Industrial Russia

TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), announces that effective October 1, 2020, LEWA Nikkiso Russia will be consolidated into the Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries Group under the name Nikkiso Industrial Russia, who will take over responsibility for all products of the Nikkiso industrial division.

This important step is the result of changes in the market environment and is in line with the objectives of the Industrial Division of Nikkiso to better serve and support their customers in the Russian Market.

The company will be managed by Ayman Zeitoun, Vice President, Russia. Alexey Ulitko will continue to be responsible for LEWA products and Nikkiso Canned Motor Pumps, and coordinate their activities with LEWA Regional Director, Adolf Grossmann.

“We are excited for this opportunity and the potential to grow our business in Russia. We look forward to being able to grow our presence and provide expanded solutions throughout the global market, and wish the employees of Nikkiso Industrial Russia every success,” according to Peter Wagner, CEO of Cryogenic Industries and President of the Group.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly-controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information please visit www.cryoind.com and www.nikkiso.com.

