Kris Jenner ‘Open’ To More ‘RHOBH’ Cameos

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

As rumors continue to swirl about Kris Jenner possibly joining the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — it seems the star could be making more appearances on the next season.

“She’s open to appearing here and there like she did this season when it’s natural as she is friends with a lot of the ladies, but she won’t be joining as a friend or full-time cast member next season,” an insider told HollywoodLife.

