Kris Jenner ‘Open’ To More ‘RHOBH’ Cameos

As rumors continue to swirl about Kris Jenner possibly joining the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — it seems the star could be making more appearances on the next season.

“She’s open to appearing here and there like she did this season when it’s natural as she is friends with a lot of the ladies, but she won’t be joining as a friend or full-time cast member next season,” an insider told HollywoodLife.

The rumors were that she would be joining the cast following the exits of Lisa Vanderpump and more recently, Denise Richards.

But a source says this has never been an option for Kris.

“Kris is not joining the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills [full-time]. There was never even any talk of it. Kris has no idea where that rumor even came from or how it got started,” a source told the publication.

KUWTK ends next year.