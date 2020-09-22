Kinduct Acquired by mCube

Article content continued

“Becoming part of mCube is the next logical step in the evolution of our business and allows Kinduct to be part of a truly global team that plays in new and exciting fields,” said Travis McDonough, who will continue to lead the Kinduct team. “This startup exit is evidence of the tremendous value being created within the Atlantic Canadian startup ecosystem.”

For Kinduct, this acquisition is a significant milestone along the continuum of moving from an early stage startup company based in Halifax to part of an international technology company working with customers and partners around the world.

About Kinduct

Kinduct’s Athlete Management System (AMS) is used by over 550 teams, leagues, organizations, performance centers, military and healthcare organizations around the world. Kinduct has supported multiple world champions across the MLB, NHL, NBA, NFL, and NCAA as well as organizations that train the tactical athlete and those empowering the patient. Through a secure, cloud-based AMS, Kinduct consolidates a wide array of performance and injury data, improving workflow and optimizing performance for thousands of coaches, trainers, and athletes. Kinduct is also integrated with many world-leading wearables, assessment and data collection technologies, turning rich data into powerful insights. For more information, visit www.kinduct.com.

About mCube

mCube is a technology leader in sensor solutions and data analytics for the Internet of Moving Things (IoMT). mCube integrates hardware and software to provide full-stack motion solutions that capture, digitize, and analyze motion data for a variety of applications. These solutions have been widely adopted across the entertainment, sports/health, autonomous vehicle, drone, industrial robotic, and livestock industries. For more information, visit www.mcubemems.com.

