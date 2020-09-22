Kim Kardashian Trolled Over New Bikini Pictures Amid Kanye West ‘Mess’

WENN

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to posting racy photos on social media. However, it seemed like the reality TV star might need to read the room before sharing such pictures as she gains backlash over her latest Instagram post that people think is ill-timed.

In the said photos, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen lying down sensually on what seems like to be the side of a pool. Rocking a snake-patterned bikini which put her curves on full display. “Night Swim,” so she simply captioned the photos.

Fans, however, didn’t think now is time for that given her husband Kanye West‘s mental health issues. “Typical Kim…her husband is going nuts and she’s busy taking selfies. Smh,” one Instagram user blasted the mom of four. ” Kim, your husband is in the middle of a manic episode,” another fan added. One user also opined, “Husband a whole mess meanwhile she in the water takin pictures.”

Meanwhile, someone posted, “Imagine this being your priority, while your husband is publicly battling mental and emotional issues.” One fan also trolled Kim and Kanye for his plan to run for president, writing, “Is that pastor Ye’s wife and the possible First Lady of a America? Lol.”

Kanye has been making headlines over his bizarre online rant for the past few months. Previous reports claimed that Kim was ready to divorce him after his latest episode of bipolar disorder. The 43-year-old rapper’s controversial anti-abortion stance allegedly was the final straw for the 39-year-old socialite and model. A so-called insider tells the site, “Kim has the whole divorce planned out, but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode.”

Meanwhile, another source begged to differ, claiming that though Kim was “weighing all options” on the future of her marriage, she wasn’t planning to divorce him “at a time when he’s strugglin.” She “is trying to be as strong as possible, but she’s worried about him which is why she feels just so stuck,” according to the source. “Of course, every thought has crossed her mind about what to do because this is a lot for a person to handle,” the source added.