Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan remember late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 40th birthday yesterday with her family. She received a lot of love and affection from all sides of the industry and that truly made her big day special. However today, it’s her father-in-law late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s 9th death anniversary and she took to Instagram to remember the legend. She posted a black and white picture of him with a heart on it to pay her respects to him.

Not just Kareena, Soha Ali Khan also took to Instagram to shared a quote which read, “1941-2011. To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die.” Well, both Soha and Kareena made sure they remembered Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi with love in their heart on his death anniversary. Take a look at their posts below.