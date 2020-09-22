Kanye West’s Responds To Mase’s Public Apology Demand

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Kanye West responded after Ma$e demanded a public apology from him via his social media.

Kanye has been taking a stand against major labels.

“When I was saying it, the same system and mindset that you are fighting against today, used you to shame me for leaving the very same system,” Ma$e wrote. 

