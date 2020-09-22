Kanye West’s Responds To Mase’s Public Apology Demand

Kanye West responded after Ma$e demanded a public apology from him via his social media.

Kanye has been taking a stand against major labels.

“When I was saying it, the same system and mindset that you are fighting against today, used you to shame me for leaving the very same system,” Ma$e wrote.

“#Remember, your famous line ‘Don’t leave when you hot’? I know today you may see it very differently so… You owe me (and my family) a public #apology and then some, if anyone owes you one. For alluding to the fact that me following God at the height of my career was a bad decision,” the former Bad Boy rapper continued.

And Ye admitted that Ma$e was right.

“Ma$e is right about that line … I always felt funny about that line,” he tweeted in response. “Ma$e is one of my favorite rappers and I based a lot of my flows off of him … I’m the king of ‘ooh can I get away with this bars’ so I reap what I sow when the next generation does the same to me.”